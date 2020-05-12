COVID-19 Supply Chain System Requesting and Receiving Supplies

Purpose of this document

The global COVID-19 outbreak is leading to an acute and drastic shortage of essential supplies, including personal protective equipment, diagnostics and clinical management.

At the request of the UN Secretary-General and in support of the UN Crisis Management Team, a Supply Chain Task Force has been convened to establish the COVID-19 Supply Chain System (CSCS).

This document aims to bring clarity on the process of requesting and receiving globally sourced COVID-19 critical supplies that are currently facing constrained market conditions, through the UN COVID-19 Supply Chain System (CSCS).

Background

Supply Chain Task Force

The Task Force oversees a concerted and coordinated approach that both leverages the well-established and proven systems, process, and mechanisms that participating partners have in place while reflecting the need to build on respective strengths and generate synergies for enhanced collaboration in these exceptional circumstances. The Supply Chain Task Force, co-chaired by WHO and WFP, includes representation from each participating organization (WHO, WFP, UNICEF, OCHA, World Bank, The Global Fund, UNOPS, UNDP, UNFPA,

UNHCR, NGOs, Red Cross and Federation and other cluster partners) who are accountable to deliver on their agency’s commitment to this critical operation and who are fully empowered to act flexibly and expediently.