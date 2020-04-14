COVID‑19 Strategy Update (Draft as of 13 April 2020)

ABOUT THIS DOCUMENT

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‑19) pandemic is exacting a huge toll on individuals, families, communities, and societies across the world. Daily lives have been profoundly changed, economies have fallen into recession, and many of the traditional social, economic, and public health safety nets that many people rely on in times of hardship have been put under unprecedented strain.

In just a short time, a localised outbreak of COVID-19 evolved into a global pandemic with three defining characteristics:

• Speed and scale: the disease has spread quickly to all corners of the world, and its capacity for explosive spread has overwhelmed even the most resilient health systems.

• Severity: overall 20% of cases are severe or critical, with a crude clinical case fatality rate currently of over 3%, increasing in older age groups and in those with certain underlying conditions.

• Societal and economic disruption: shocks to health and social care systems and measures taken to control transmission have had broad and deep socio-economic consequences.

This document is intended to help guide the public health response to COVID-19 at national and subnational levels, and to update the global strategy to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This document complements, and provides links to, the technical guidance published by WHO on preparing for and responding to COVID-19 since the beginning of the response. It translates knowledge accumulated since the publication of the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) on 3 February 2020, into additional practical guidance for whole-of-government and whole-of-society strategic action that can be adapted according to specific national and subnational situations and capacities.

This strategy update provides guidance for countries preparing for a phased transition from widespread transmission to a steady state of low-level or no transmission. This update also highlights the coordinated support that is required from the international community to meet the challenge of COVID‑19: it complements plans (including the Global Humanitarian Response Plan) that specifically address the issues of COVID‑19 response in humanitarian and fragile settings, and plans currently under development that will address the broader social and economic impacts of COVID‑19.

CURRENT SITUATION AND KEY INSIGHTS

COVID‑19 is a new disease, distinct from other diseases caused by coronaviruses, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). The virus spreads rapidly, and outbreaks can grow at an exponential rate. At present, there are no therapeutics or vaccines proven to treat or prevent COVID‑19, although national governments, WHO and partners are working urgently to coordinate the rapid development of medical countermeasures. According to data from countries affected early in the pandemic, about 40% of cases will experience mild disease, 40% will experience moderate disease including pneumonia, 15% of cases will experience severe disease, and 5% of cases will have critical disease.

The crude mortality rate varies substantially by country depending on the populations affected, the point a country is at in the trajectory of its outbreak, and the availability and application of testing (countries that only test hospitalized cases will have a higher reported crude mortality rate than countries with more widespread testing). The crude clinical case fatality is currently over 3%, increasing with age and rising to approximately 15% or higher in patients over 80 years of age. Morbidity associated with COVID‑19 is also very high. Underlying health conditions that affect the cardiovascular, respiratory, and immune systems confer an increased risk of severe illness and death.

Countries are at different stages of national and subnational outbreaks. Where there has been early action and implementation of comprehensive public health measures – such as rapid case identification, rapid testing and isolation of cases, comprehensive contact tracing and quarantine of contacts – countries and subnational regions have suppressed the spread of COVID‑19 below the threshold at which health systems become unable to prevent excess mortality. Countries that have been able to reduce transmission and bring outbreaks under control have maintained the ability to deliver quality clinical care, and minimize secondary mortality due to other causes through the continued safe delivery of essential health services.

In many countries where community transmission has led to outbreaks with near exponential growth, countries have introduced widespread population-level physical distancing measures and movement restrictions in order to slow spread and set in place other control measures.

Physical distancing measures and movement restrictions, often referred to as “shut downs” and “lock downs,” can slow COVID‑19 transmission by limiting contact between people. However, these measures can have a profound negative impact on individuals, communities, and societies by bringing social and economic life to a near stop. Such measures disproportionately affect disadvantaged groups, including people in poverty, migrants, internally displaced people and refugees, who most often live in overcrowded and under resourced settings, and depend on daily labour for subsistence.

For countries that have introduced widespread physical distancing measures and population-level movement restrictions, there is an urgent need to plan for a phased transition away from such restrictions in a manner that will enable the sustainable suppression of transmission at a low-level whilst enabling the resumption of some parts of economic and social life, prioritized by carefully balancing socio-economic benefit and epidemiological risk. Without careful planning, and in the absence of scaled up public health and clinical care capacities, the premature lifting of physical distancing measures is likely to lead to an uncontrolled resurgence in COVID‑19 transmission and an amplified second wave of cases.

For countries that currently have few reported cases, there is no time to lose in learning and applying the lessons of others to specific national contexts and capacities.