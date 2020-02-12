COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan: Operational Planning Guidelines to Support Country Preparedness and Response (Draft as of 12 February 2020)

INTRODUCTION

On 30 January 2020, the Director-General of WHO declared the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005), following advice from the IHR Emergency Committee. On 4 February 2020, the Director-General of WHO briefed the Secretary-General of the United Nations and requested the activation of the United Nations crisis management policy to establish a Crisis Management Team (CMT) to coordinate the UN system-wide scale up to assist countries prepare for and respond to COVID-19.

On 6 February 2020 UN Development Coordination Office (UNDCO) hosted a call with WHO to brief all Resident Coordinators and UN Country Teams (UNCTs) to provide updates on the COVID-19 epidemiological situation and introduce the COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP), emphasizing the importance of responding to the crisis as “One UN.”

The primary objective of the international response to the COVID-19 outbreak remains stopping the human-to-human transmission of the virus, and caring for those affected. WHO is calling all partners to use this unique window of opportunity to act immediately to assist all countries to rapidly detect, diagnose, and prevent the further spread of the virus. This guidance document outlines the measures to be taken at country level to contain the virus, and will be updated with further guidance if the epidemiological situation changes.

COVID‑19 preparedness and response planning

The SPRP outlines the public health measures that need to be taken to support countries to prepare for and respond to COVID-19. It can be used to rapidly adapt National Action Plans for Health Security (NAPHS) and Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Plans (PIPP) to COVID-19, taking what we have learned so far about the virus and translating that knowledge into strategic action that can guide the efforts of all national and international partners to support national governments.

Based on an initial assessment of country risk and vulnerability, the SPRP estimates the resource requirements to support countries to prepare for and respond to COVID-19. In many cases, national governments will be well placed to implement these measures with minimal support. In other cases, partners may be best placed to implement measures where there is a gap in capacity, either on a national or subnational level, in support of national governments. A detailed gap and needs analysis will need to be conducted in each affected country to develop a COVID‑19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP) and resource requirements in support of national governments. These CPRPs will need to be monitored using indicators based on those set out in the SPRP, and adapted as the situation evolves.

It should be noted that the costs outlined in the SPRP cover public health measures taken in support of national preparedness and response and do not include the broader measures required to mitigate the social and economic consequences of COVID-19 or ensure business continuity of partner organizations. Plans to ensure the continuity of essential services and mitigate social and economic impacts will need to be developed in parallel to the scaling up of the public health preparedness and response measures.

Purpose of the planning guidelines

The purpose of this document is to provide a practical guide for the UNCTs and partners to develop a CPRP to immediately support national governments to prepare for and respond to COVID-19. The initial CPRP should be developed for a 3-month period from 1 February to 30 April in alignment with the SPRP. Subsequent CPRPs will be developed based on the evolving situation and needs.

This guide outlines the priority steps and actions to be included in the CPRP across the major areas of the public health preparedness and response:

Country-level coordination, planning, and monitoring;

Risk communication and community engagement;

Surveillance, rapid-response teams, and case investigation;

Points of entry;

National laboratories;

Infection prevention and control;

Case management;

Operations support and logistics.

This guide does not supersede existing national guidance and plans. Rather, this guide should be used to rapidly adapt existing relevant national plans, including NAPHS and PIPPs, and focus the support of the international community. The UN and its partners will implement the adapted preparedness and response activities outlined in the CPRP to ensure that the best support possible is provided to national authorities and communities affected by COVID‑19. All technical guidance documents are available by topic from the WHO COVID-19 website.

Next steps

Using this guide, the immediate next steps for Resident Coordinators and UNCTs are:

Appoint a COVID-19 lead within the UNCT to coordinate and oversee the development of the CPRP;

Engage with national authorities and UNCT/Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) to identify appropriate coordination mechanism including health cluster/sector and key technical/operational partners at country level;

Map existing preparedness and response capacity and identify key gaps based on the actions outlined in this document;

Engage with national authorities and key technical/operational partners to assign roles and responsibilities to address key gaps to be addressed by the CPRP;

Engage with local donors and existing programmes to mobilize resources and capacities to implement CPRP;

Establish monitoring mechanisms based on key performance indicators in the SPRP, track progress, and review performance to adjust the CPRP as needed;

Conduct regular operational reviews and adjust the CPRP as required.

Also included as annexes to aid planning and monitoring are: