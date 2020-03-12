COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan: Country Preparedness and Response Status for COVID-19 (as of 12 March 2020)

All countries are at risk and need to prepare for and respond to COVID-19. Each country is encouraged to plan its preparedness and response actions in line with the global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan1.

Support will be prioritized to countries with weak health systems and significant gaps in preparedness capacity for technical and operational implementation. The support will be implemented through global, regional and country-level activities and be allocated based on needs and availability of funds.

To facilitate the global planning processincluding the identification of the overall response envelope required, a preliminary categorization of countries was conducted based on:

Operational readiness capacities based on the IHR (2005) State Parties Annual Reporting (SPAR) tool, which is a self-assessment. Current position on a continuum of response scenarios: preparedness, high-risk of imported cases, imported cases, localized transmission, and community transmission.

The operational readiness categorization was refined based on additional information fromvoluntary external evaluations, pandemic influenza preparedness plans, country readiness assessment for health emergencies, missions to the countries, as well as the most up-to-date country specific COVID-19situation analyses.

The resulting preliminary country categorization list can be found in the table below.

This categorization will be updated regularly based on the evolving COVID-19 situation in each country and specific country risk and capacity assessments which will be conducted to identify key response requirements as the situation evolves. This will impact the total global resource envelope required over time.