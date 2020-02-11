COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan: Country Preparedness and Response Status for COVID-19 as of 11 February 2020

Overview

This document categorizes countries according to a) current status of a country’s response needs according to current situation (general preparedness, high-risk of imported cases, imported cases, localized transmission, and community transmission) and b) country readiness capacity as based on the IHR (2005) State Parties Annual Reporting and further refined by the regions based on additional information from voluntary external evaluations, pandemic influenza preparedness plans, country readiness assessment for health emergencies, missions to the countries, as well as the most up-to-date country specific COVID-19 situation analyses.

This categorization will be updated regularly based on the evolving COVID-19 situation in each country and specific country risk and capacity assessments which will be conducted to identify key response requirements as the situation evolves. The country preparedness and response status will be used to prioritize support to countries with high risk and significant gaps in preparedness capacity.

All countries are at risk and need to prepare for and respond to COVID-19. Each country is encouraged to plan its preparedness and response actions in line with the global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan.

Support will be prioritized to countries with weak health systems and significant gaps in preparedness capacity for technical and operational implementation. The support will be implemented through global, regional and country-level activities, and be allocated based on needs and availability of funds.

To facilitate the global planning process, including the identification of the overall response envelope required, a preliminary categorization of countries was conducted based on:

Operational readiness capacities based on the IHR (2005) State Parties Annual Reporting (SPAR) tool, which is a self-assessment. Current position on a continuum of response scenarios: preparedness, high-risk of imported cases, imported cases, localized transmission, and community transmission.

The operational readiness categorization was refined based on additional information from voluntary joint external evaluations, pandemic influenza preparedness plans, country readiness assessment for health emergencies, missions to the countries, as well as the most up-to-date country-specific COVID-19 situation analyses.

The response scenario categorization was refined based on current travel trends to/from China, International Development Association (IDA) eligibility status, COVID-19 case detection and transmission status, and response measures to date.

The resulting preliminary country categorization list is shown in table 1.

This categorization will be updated regularly based on the evolving COVID-19 situation in each country and based on specific country risk and capacity assessments that will be conducted to identify key response requirements as the situation evolves. Updates to the country categorization will impact the total global resource envelope required over time.