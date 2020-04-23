COVID-19: Stay up-to-date with the latest on UNOPS support to response efforts

The impacts of this rapidly evolving health pandemic are now being felt in every corner of the world. UNOPS is working closely with the UN family, governments and other partners to support mitigation and response efforts.

COVID-19 poses serious challenges to the capacity of health systems around the world. Medical personnel are under pressure. Supplies and equipment are in urgent demand. And in many instances, temporary health infrastructure is needed to cope with the influx of patients requiring specialized treatment.

Below is a summary of the work UNOPS is currently engaged in to help partners address immediate needs and respond to the longer-term impacts of COVID-19.

This page will be updated regularly to reflect new developments during this crisis.

