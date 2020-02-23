World + 3 more

Covid-19 – Situation Update (DG ECHO, media, National Authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 February 2020)

  • As of 23 February, there are 78 771 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19. 2461 deaths have been reported globally. In the last 48 hours new cases have spiked in South Korea and Italy.

  • Italy officially reported 76 cases (on 22-02-2020 at 23:46 local time) and two Italian virus affected citizens were confirmed dead. Several municipalities in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto have been locked down for quarantine.

  • On 23 February, Austria chartered a plane to Wuhan, China with personal protective equipment from Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovenia.

  • DG ECHO’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) continues to monitor the situation in close collaboration with other EU services and Member States.

