Covid-19 – Situation Update (DG ECHO, media, National Authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 February 2020)

As of 23 February, there are 78 771 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19. 2461 deaths have been reported globally. In the last 48 hours new cases have spiked in South Korea and Italy.

Italy officially reported 76 cases (on 22-02-2020 at 23:46 local time) and two Italian virus affected citizens were confirmed dead. Several municipalities in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto have been locked down for quarantine.

On 23 February, Austria chartered a plane to Wuhan, China with personal protective equipment from Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovenia.