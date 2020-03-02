Covid-19 Situation Report #7, March 2, 2020

FAST FACTS

• As of March 2, Johns Hopkins University reports 89,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19, in 67 countries.

• 80,026 of the reported cases are in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and 9,227 are reported in other countries.

• 3,048 deaths have been reported, with 2,803 occurring in the PRC

CONTEXT

A cluster of pneumonia cases with unknown etiology were reported from Wuhan, People’s Republic of China (PRC), on December 31, 2019. The etiology was later determined to be a novel coronavirus now called SARS-2 CoV, which causes COVID-19 disease. According to Johns Hopkins University, since the start of the outbreak, 88,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in 67 countries, with the PRC accounting for roughly 90% of these cases and about 92% of deaths attributed to the virus.

There has been a steady decline of new cases in the PRC over the last two weeks, while more countries have become affected by the outbreak. Of the new cases reported over the last 24 hours, approximately 25% were in the PRC. More than 90% of all new cases outside the country were reported from South Korea, Iran and Italy. With the confirmation of a COVID-19 case in Brazil, the outbreak now spans six continents. Most of the new cases originating in 17 countries outside of the PRC have no direct linkage with cases there, suggesting local transmission.