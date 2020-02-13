Covid-19 Situation Report #5, February 13, 2020

FAST FACTS

• As of February 13, Johns Hopkins University reports more than 60,000 laboratory- and clinicallyconfirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), in 25 countries.

• 59,826 of the reported cases are in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

• 1,370 deaths have been reported, with the majority occurring in PRC.

• The number of confirmed cases outside of the PRC has increased to 537.

• No new countries reported cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

SITUATION UPDATE

On February 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) proposed an official name for the illness caused by the new coronavirus: Covid-19. The acronym stands for coronavirus disease 2019, as the illness was first detected in December 2019. As of February 13, Covid-19 has infected more than 60,000 people, spanning 25 countries. The number of deaths attributed to the illness is 1,370, with the majority of deaths reported in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The death toll has surpassed the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pandemic of 2002–2003, which resulted in more than 8,000 cases in 26 countries and led to more than 770 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, no new countries have reported cases of Covid-19. WHO has stated that among the 24 countries outside of PRC, the majority of cases are linked to an exposure in China. In addition, of the total worldwide 60,000 confirmed cases, WHO has classified more than 8,200 cases as severe. For the elderly and those with underlying heart disease, diabetes or other health conditions, Covid-19 can be quite severe.