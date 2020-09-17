COVID-19 Situation Report #25 - 17 September 2020

Key Updates

In Ethiopia, Project HOPE has reached 4,327 internally displaced persons (IDP) from 748 households with handwashing supplies and education with support from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance. Under the same project, 162 health care workers have been trained on COVID-19 to date.

In partnership with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and ECHO, Project HOPE is training Master Trainers in its COVID-19 Preparedness and Response curriculum from Malawi, Botswana, Mozambique, Eswatini, Lesotho and Zambia. A second training is scheduled for next week with participants from eight countries in Northern Africa.

In the Dominican Republic, Project HOPE delivered more than 100,000 pieces of PPE in partnership with t Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, and is coordinating distribution with the Ministry of Health.

In Ecuador, Master Trainers of Project HOPE’s COVID-19 Preparedness and Response curriculum trained 900 health and academic professionals in all eight modules. In Nepal, Master Trainers have trained an additional 500 health care workers in the curriculum.

In the United States, Project HOPE is in the process of distributing 1.95 million surgical masks, to priority hospitals and health facilities in partnership with Business Roundtable and Healthcare Ready.

Since late July, Project HOPE volunteer medical teams have provided care and COVID-19 testing to nearly 2,900 patients in Houston, Texas and Montgomery County, Maryland in the United States.

Situation Update

Project HOPE continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in countries around the world with ongoing and emerging outbreaks as well as those where HOPE has existing operations and global health programming. COVID-19’s impact on some of the world’s greatest health concerns has been dire. In many countries, essential health services and supply chains have been disrupted, mobility and quarantine restrictions have halted or limited the delivery of aid and services, and many beneficiary populations and health systems that already faced health risks before COVID-19 are even more vulnerable.

Prior to COVID-19, Ethiopia faced significant challenges from natural disasters and ongoing conflicts as well as a high rate of maternal mortality, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDs and malnutrition. It has one of the highest numbers of internally displaced persons (IDP) in the world. Since COVID-19, the humanitarian situation in the country has escalated with ongoing transmission exacerbated with outbreaks of cholera and measles, decimation of food crops by locusts, and flooding. The country saw a sharp increase in the number of daily confirmed cases as well as deaths at the end of June 2020. To date, Ethiopia has confirmed more than 65,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,000 deaths, according to the Africa CDC.

In May of 2020, the government of Ethiopia stated that 16.5 people in the country were in need of humanitarian assistance and, of these, 9.8 million were in need of COVID-19 related assistance. The government shared COVID-19 response priorities and needs which included: providing surge capacity in the form of health workers to cover increased patient numbers and disease surveillance needs; procuring and distributing medicines, medical supplies, laboratory supplies; and strengthening referral mechanisms so that people get the required care on time.