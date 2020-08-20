COVID-19 Situation Report #24 - 20 August 2020

Key Updates

• In Houston, TX, Project HOPE has reached more than 1,100 patients through its ongoing medical surge staffing support to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital and Ben Taub Hospital in coordination with Harris Health System. See the “Deep Dive” on our response below.

• In Illinois, Project HOPE has provided COVID-19 risk assessment and mitigation planning to 45 long-term care facilities in Chicago and Cook County, reaching more than 6,250 residents.

• In Maryland, Project HOPE administered 130 COVID-19 tests between August 10-18 in shelters and other high-risk communities in Montgomery County, supporting the county’s Public Health System.

• In Colombia, Project HOPE held a handover ceremony of 56,400 N95 masks with the Departmental Health Institute of Norte de Santander on August 6. Masks will be distributed to more than 15 hospital systems across the department.

• In Mexico, Project HOPE is supporting distribution of more than 300,000 pieces of personal protective equipment in coordination with the government to priority hospitals.

• In Namibia, Project HOPE recently held a handover ceremony with the Ministry of Health and Social Services for 78,000 surgical masks and 3,800 isolation gowns.

• In the Americas, Project HOPE recently launched new COVID-19 ECHO sessions in Spanish and Portuguese on Infection Prevention & Control, reaching up to 200 providers.

Situation Update

Project HOPE continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an emphasis on ensuring health care workers and frontline personnel have the skills and resources they need to care for patients and reduce transmission. As the global situation continues to evolve, so does Project HOPE’s approach and activities in order to meet the most current needs.