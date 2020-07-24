COVID-19 Situation Report #23, 23 July 2020

Key Updates

• Project HOPE began deploying medical personnel to support Harris Health System’s response to the surge of cases in the greater Houston area.

• Project HOPE medical teams continue to support long-term care facilities in the City of Chicago and Suburban Cook County reduce COVID-19 infections.

• More than 157,000 pieces of PPE were recently delivered to Uzbekistan, Namibia and Colombia and will be distributed in coming weeks.

• With support from the UBS Optimus Foundation, Project HOPE is launching efforts to help ensure the safety of health care workers in Indonesia and the Philippines with equipment, capacity building and training on infection prevention and control.

• Project HOPE remains dedicated to strengthening the preparedness and response capacity of health care workers through multiple training platforms in partnership with institutions including Brown University, DisasterReady, the Weitzman Institute, University of New Mexico, and others.