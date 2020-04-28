COVID-19 Situation Report #14, April 28, 2020

FAST FACTS

• According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of April 27, there have been 3,061,521 cases reported in 185 countries and regions.

• In the United States, we are supporting health facilities in Los Angeles, New York City, Puerto Rico, Detroit and Chicago with emergency medical field units, equipment, supplies and staff, with more deployments planned in other cities nationwide.

• International Medical Corps has screened 144,875 individuals for COVID-19 at our global missions and has distributed more than 1.8 million personal protective equipment items.

• International Medical Corps has trained 7,027 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures, and has reached 279,373 people with communications on how to reduce risk.

SITUATION UPDATE

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, with more than 3 million cases and more than 212,000 deaths worldwide. While the situation remains very serious, there are signs that the social-distancing measures taken by most nations are showing positive results. The past three weeks have seen a leveling off in the growth of new cases, with roughly 565,000 confirmed cases each week worldwide. This stands in stark contrast to the middle of March, when the number of confirmed new cases was growing by an average of 286% per week. This trend signifies a shift from exponential to linear growth in confirmed new cases.

Even with these positive signals, large concerns remain as to the consequences that will arise as the virus spreads in communities and nations with less access to resources and medical health professionals. The World Food Program estimates that due to COVID-19, by the end of 2020 the number of people facing acute hunger in the world will double, leading to 265 million people living on the edge of starvation. 1 Also of great concern is the vulnerability of those living in refugee camps. The first COVID-19 case was recently confirmed in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.

In Africa, there are more than 26,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,200 deaths, with the largest number coming from North Africa. Many countries throughout the continent have continued to keep lockdowns in place to stop the spread of the virus.