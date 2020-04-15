COVID-19 Situation Report #13, April 15, 2020

FAST FACTS

• According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of April 15 there have been 2,047,731 cases reported in 185 countries and regions.

• In the United States, we are supporting health facilities in Los Angeles, New York City, Puerto Rico and Detroit with emergency medical field units, equipment, supplies and staff, with more deployments planned in Chicago and other cities nationwide.

• International Medical Corps has screened 121,525 individuals for COVID-19 at our global missions.

• International Medical Corps has trained 6,241 frontline healthcare professionals on COVID-19 prevention and control measures, and has reached 229,069 people with communications on how to reduce risk.

SITUATION UPDATE

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, with more than 2 million cases and more than 133,000 deaths recorded globally. In Europe, as the spread of coronavirus appears to be slowing in certain areas, nations are cautiously beginning to ease restrictions on business and movement. On April 13, Spain—where more than 18,000 people have died—allowed manufacturing and construction work to resume. The lifting of restrictions comes shortly after Spain’s ministry of health reported that 517 people had died over the previous 24 hours, continuing an overall downward trend in mortality since April 2, when 950 deaths were recorded. In Italy, shops and businesses were allowed to reopen on April 14, although the prime minister has said the country’s lockdown will continue until May 3. In Africa, there are now more than 15,000 confirmed cases across the continent. Many countries have introduced lockdowns to halt the spread, and experts warn that fragile healthcare systems in many Africa countries could be overwhelmed in the face of a severe outbreak. In response, health ministries are converting private laboratories into COVID-19 testing centers.

The United States has the highest number of known cases in the world, with the number of cases reported across the nation and its territories totaling more than 632,000. More than 27,500 deaths have been recorded, with one-third of those in New York, the epicenter for the virus in the US. New cases continue to be reported by the thousands each day; however, daily hospital admissions have decreased.

As the number of cases continues to rise across the country, a disturbing trend has emerged in long-term care facilities. According to the New York Times, more than 2,500 nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in the US have reported coronavirus cases. Nearly half of the confirmed cases in Virginia have been linked to long-term care facilities. In New York, approximately 25% of COVID-19 related deaths are residents of nursing homes and adult-care facilities.

Though the precise number of nursing homes with COVID-19 cases and the total number of cases and fatalities within those facilities is unknown, estimates are that more than 21,000 residents and staff members at care facilities have contracted the virus, and that more than 3,800 residents have died. Currently, neither the CDC nor the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is tracking the number of long-term care facilities with confirmed cases or the total number of cases and deaths recorded at those facilities. According to the CDC, approximately 1.3 million people live in the nation’s 15,600 nursing homes. The vulnerable population and chronic shortages of nurses in these facilities have made it easy for the virus to wreak havoc.