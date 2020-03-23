Covid-19 Situation Report #10, March 23, 2020

FAST FACTS

• According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which consolidates data from a range of sources, as of March 23, 354,677 cases have been confirmed and 15,436 deaths have been reported in 167 countries and territories.

• Europe is now the epicenter of the pandemic, with more cases being reported every day than were recorded in China during the peak of its epidemic

SITUATION UPDATE

Globally, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has more than doubled in less than two weeks, with 354,677 confirmed cases recorded as of March 23. A total of 15,436 deaths have been attributed to the virus. As the number of new cases has slowed in China, Europe has become the hotspot for the pandemic, with Italy reporting almost 8,000 new cases in one day.1 Additionally, on March 19, the number of total deaths in Italy surpassed those reported in China. The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that more cases are now being reported in Europe every day than were reported in China at the peak of its epidemic. Last week, the US State Department issued a Level 4 advisory—the highest possible—indicating that US citizens should avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

In the US, as more state and private labs have started running tests, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 33,018, with 428 deaths2 . Cases have been reported from all 50 states, as well as Washington, DC, and three US territories. Case numbers are expected to continuing rising through the coming weeks, as more cases are identified through testing. In response, many states have closed schools and businesses; banned gatherings, meetings and sporting events; and, in some places, residents have been ordered to stay inside. Currently, the majority of cases have been recorded in New York, Washington, New Jersey and California.