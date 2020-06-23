COVID-19: Shielding Children - Three Months On - Progress Report, June 2020

Introduction

War Child is a humanitarian organisation that works exclusively to improve the resilience and wellbeing of children and youth living with violence and armed conflict. War Child delivers vital child protection, education and psychosocial support in countries where all aspects of life are disrupted by armed conflict.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on 11 March 2020. By then, the novel coronavirus had already demonstrated its lethal effect and ability to spread fast.

Prior to the announcement by WHO, War Child had taken a number of preventative measures (see table). As the world moved from readiness to response, we shifted gears.

On 12 March we initiated a system-wide humanitarian activation of War Child, covering all countries, teams and partners.

We quickly adapted our activities in all 17 programme countries to help shield children and communities from the worst effects of the pandemic. We adopted and disseminated best practices for public health, hygiene promotion and disease outbreak prevention as directed by WHO.

A Rapid Needs Assessment was conducted by each of our country offices in order to locally assess needs and anticipate gaps - informing our subsequent emergency response strategy. Extraordinary times must be met with an extraordinary response. This was made possible through the continued support of our partners worldwide including community-based organisations, government agencies and international agencies.