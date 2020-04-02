COVID-19 Secondary Impact Analysis (March 31, 2020)

Acute conflicts and humanitarian crises are often the result of the complex interactions of many factors. The majority of these factors will be altered, and likely amplified, by the spread of COVID-19.

Mercy Corps has an internal analytical capacity used to support our access and programming in complex and high risk environments. For the foreseeable future this capacity will support our COVID-19 response.

This product will provide field-driven analysis to identify emerging trends relevant to operational decision-making.

It will be updated on a weekly basis