COVID-19 Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) and the Humanitarian System: Briefing Pack

Purpose and Key Takeaways

During the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Principals meeting on 28 April 2020 in which a Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) Collective Service for the COVID-19 outbreak response was presented by UNICEF and IFRC, and the subsequent Operational Policy and Advocacy Group (OPAG) meeting on 21 May 2020; the Results Group on Accountability and Inclusion (RG2) was requested to coordinate and compile information on how the RCCE collective service links with the broader global and country level humanitarian architecture.

This briefing pack serves this purpose by sharing RCCE/humanitarian coordination experience from country level, feedback from global consultations and addressing frequently asked questions. In parallel, the RCCE Core Group has been working to revise the RCCE Collective Service Strategy. Where possible, we have tried to integrate feedback from relevant stakeholders into this document.