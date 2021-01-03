COVID-19 responses around the world - A teaching resource for ages 9-14

Overview

The coronavirus pandemic knows no borders. But neither does our common humanity.

In communities all over the world, people have responded to this human emergency with compassion, heart and generosity – reaching out to support others in amazing ways. This global crisis has prompted many of us to reconsider our connections with those around us, to reflect on what we value most in life and to think about how to create a fair and sustainable future for all.

This resource will help learners to:

discuss their thoughts and feelings about COVID-19

investigate some of the incredible ways in which people have been responding to this crisis

understand the difference between information, disinformation and misinformation

consider their own responses to the pandemic and possible actions that they might take to manage their own wellbeing and support others

Download Resource pack (1 MB) and Slideshow (4MB)

Additional details

Publisher(s)

Oxfam Education