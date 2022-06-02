COVID-19 response - Situation report #26 - 10 May 2022

Situation overview

March marked the two-year anniversary of our Response to COVID-19. Together, we celebrated the incredible impact of our Response and looked ahead to the challenges that the most vulnerable children and their families will continue to face.

This quarter, a new challenge has emerged for communities struggling with COVID-19 and its indirect impacts: the Ukraine crisis. The Ukraine crisis is making it even harder than it already was to access food and necessities.

Countries that were already facing hunger are now facing an even more critical struggle against food insecurity. Wheat supplies from Russia and Ukraine are critical to meeting the food supply needs of the world, but especially for meeting emergency food needs in the Middle East and Africa. Together, both countries supply 30% of global wheat exports. Some 26 countries around the world get more than half of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

As our Response draws to an end, we know that the indirect impacts of COVID-19 will continue to evolve and affect vulnerable children and their families for years to come.

The Ukraine crisis is a powerful reminder of the vulnerability created by COVID-19, and how this vulnerability is compounded by crises. Thus, a continuing response to both the current and lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is more essential than ever, which is why we will mainstream our COVID-19 activities into our long-term programming.

In order to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable children and families, we will continue to:

prioritise efforts to support children affected by COVID-19 (e.g. education, child protection, food security, livelihoods)

raise awareness about the indirect impacts of COVID-19 so the most vulnerable, particularly children, are not overlooked • support people and health systems as countries face new waves and variants of COVID-19 (e.g. vaccination programming, emergency relief)

strengthen health systems and workers so they are better prepared to face future health emergencies and disasters • work with local leaders and health systems to encourage acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines

fortify local economies by equipping individuals and communities to recover, thrive, and be more resilient • provide children and young people opportunities and platforms to speak about issues affecting them, amplifying their voices with governments and partners, and advocating for opportunities for them to shape and participate in recovery efforts.

This is the last formal situation report for the global COVID-19 Response. World Vision is in the final stages of a large-scale evaluation of its multi-year global response which will be shared once completed.