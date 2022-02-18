COVID-19 response - Situation report #25 - 2 February 2022

Key concerns

The impact of COVID-19 on children's mental health is so severe that one in seven surveyed feels so afraid that nothing calms them down, while one in 18 said they feel so hopeless that they do not want to carry on living, a report by World Vision has found.

Numerous gaps were found in a World Vision assessment of national COVID-19 vaccine deployment plans:

limited planning to address vaccine hesitancy

unaddressed challenges on how to reach the most vulnerable with vaccine deployment plans

gaps in coordinating with civil society and communities

lack of education on vaccines.

A report by World Vision on the pandemic-fuelled child-malnutrition crisis found that: