COVID-19 response - Situation report #25 - 2 February 2022
Key concerns
The impact of COVID-19 on children's mental health is so severe that one in seven surveyed feels so afraid that nothing calms them down, while one in 18 said they feel so hopeless that they do not want to carry on living, a report by World Vision has found.
Numerous gaps were found in a World Vision assessment of national COVID-19 vaccine deployment plans:
limited planning to address vaccine hesitancy
unaddressed challenges on how to reach the most vulnerable with vaccine deployment plans
gaps in coordinating with civil society and communities
lack of education on vaccines.
A report by World Vision on the pandemic-fuelled child-malnutrition crisis found that:
food prices have reached the highest levels in a decade as COVID-19 causes incomes to collapse
healthy food is out of reach for billions worldwide with children bearing the brunt
pandemic-related malnutrition to kill 250 children per day by the end of 2022.