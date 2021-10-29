COVID-19 response - Situation report #24 - 25 October 2021

Key Concerns

The impact of COVID-19 on children's mental health is so severe that one in seven surveyed feels so afraid that nothing calms them down, while one in 18 said they feel so hopeless that they do not want to carry on living, a new report by World Vision has found.

13% of adults reported violence against children in their households; 26% reported emotional abuse.

40% of children surveyed were engaged in economic activities.

55% of children affected by school closures were not able to continue accessing formal education remotely; one in every five children (5 – 15 years) were not attending school in any form.

Numerous gaps were found in a recent World Vision assessment of COVID-19 NVDPs: