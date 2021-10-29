World
COVID-19 response - Situation report #24 - 25 October 2021
Attachments
Key Concerns
The impact of COVID-19 on children's mental health is so severe that one in seven surveyed feels so afraid that nothing calms them down, while one in 18 said they feel so hopeless that they do not want to carry on living, a new report by World Vision has found.
13% of adults reported violence against children in their households; 26% reported emotional abuse.
40% of children surveyed were engaged in economic activities.
55% of children affected by school closures were not able to continue accessing formal education remotely; one in every five children (5 – 15 years) were not attending school in any form.
Numerous gaps were found in a recent World Vision assessment of COVID-19 NVDPs:
limited planning to address vaccine hesitancy
unaddressed challenges on how to reach the most vulnerable with vaccine deployment plans
gaps in coordinating with civil society and communities
lack of education on vaccines