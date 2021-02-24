World
COVID-19 response - Situation report #22 - 22 February 2021
Attachments
On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Within hours, World Vision launched its largest global emergency response ever in its 70 year history.
Working closely together with governments, partners, supporters, and communities at all levels, from grassroots to global, World Vision has worked to limit the spread of the disease and reduce its impact on the world’s most vulnerable children and families.
No one is safe until everyone is safe. We must work together to address the socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic that are threatening to reverse hard-won progress towards achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, leaving children hardest hit and putting the ambition of ‘leaving no one behind’ at serious risk. We won’t be able to start restoring economies and building back until there is guaranteed, global access to coronavirus vaccines, tests and treatments for everyone who needs them.
Disruptions to health systems could result in anywhere from 215,000 to 1.15 million additional child deaths in 118 low- and middle-income countries over the next six months. (Lancet, 2020)
Child protection services have been disrupted in 104 countries, seriously limiting access to prevention and response services for 1.8 billion children and young people. (UNICEF, 2020)
As many as 13 million extra child marriages will occur in the years following the pandemic, with at least 4 million more girls married in the first two years of the crisis (UNFPA, 2020)
Up to 66 million more children and young people could fall COVID-19 threatens to reverse the significant gains made in reducing the number of child labour cases, which had fallen by 94 million cases since 2000. (UN, 2020)
A record 30 to 34 million children and young people were displaced in 2019. More than 80% are in countries or territories affected by acute food insecurity and malnutrition which are ill-equipped to respond to COVID-19. (UNHCR, 2020)