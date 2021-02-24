COVID-19 response - Situation report #22 - 22 February 2021

On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Within hours, World Vision launched its largest global emergency response ever in its 70 year history.

Working closely together with governments, partners, supporters, and communities at all levels, from grassroots to global, World Vision has worked to limit the spread of the disease and reduce its impact on the world’s most vulnerable children and families.

No one is safe until everyone is safe. We must work together to address the socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic that are threatening to reverse hard-won progress towards achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, leaving children hardest hit and putting the ambition of ‘leaving no one behind’ at serious risk. We won’t be able to start restoring economies and building back until there is guaranteed, global access to coronavirus vaccines, tests and treatments for everyone who needs them.