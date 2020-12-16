COVID-19 response - Situation report #20 - 14 Decemberr 2020

Key Concerns

World Vision calls on world leaders to ensure that vaccines are provided globally on a fair and equitable basis, distributed according to population size, and are given first to those who are most vulnerable (e.g. the elderly, those with health conditions that put them at particular risk) and frontline health workers.

We urge the world to stand together with the most vulnerable children to fight COVID-19, especially refugees and the internally displaced. We are deeply concerned that the impacts of COVID-19 will permanently scar the development of a generation of the world’s most vulnerable children.

Devastating aftershocks of the crisis are putting at least 85 million more children at risk of violence. Millions of parents and caregivers have lost incomes and jobs due to COVID-19, forcing 8 million children into child labour in Asia alone. As many as 1 million girls may drop out of school across sub-Saharan Africa due to teenage pregnancy and school closures. We urgently need to address both the direct health impacts of the virus and the secondary shocks brought about by viral containment measures.