World
COVID-19 Response Mechanism Questions and Answers
Attachments
The Global Fund is making funding and flexibilities available to support implementing countries as they continue to deliver impact against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our new questions and answers document provides details on the COVID-19 Response Mechanism, including eligibility, source of funds, the application process and more:
- Questions and Answers: COVID-19 Response Mechanism
download in English
Our questions and answers document about grant and other flexibilities is also updated:
- Question and Answers: Supporting Countries and Grants during the COVID-19 Pandemic
download in English | Español | Français
See our COVID-19 Grant Flexibilities and Response Mechanism pages for more information.