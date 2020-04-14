World
COVID-19 Response: Impact on Health Product Supply - 14 April 2020
The Global Fund's product and delivery outlook shows the overall impact of COVID-19 on health product supply chains for Global Fund grants remains at moderate.
The Global Fund has issued new information and recommendations for grant implementers on financing and procuring COVID-19 control measures consistent with World Health Organization guidance, including personal protective equipment and other emergency medical supplies.
These recommendations and our latest situational assessment are now available on our COVID-19 Health Product Supply page.