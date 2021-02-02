COVID-19 Response: Immunisation Annex - Appeal n° MDRCOVID19

Immunisation Funding Requirement: CHF 100 million

New Funding requirements: CHF 1.9 billion IFRC-wide of which CHF 550 million is through the IFRC Emergency Appeal in support of National Societies.

Appeal timeframe: 31 January 2020 - 31 December 2021

This Immunisation annex focuses on the pressing need of supporting COVID-19 vaccine roll-out globally. The IFRC considers the immunisation effort an obvious extension of its COVID-19 work so far and will continue to support National Societies under the Operational Priorities that were established earlier. A comprehensive revision to the Emergency Appeal is planned to integrate this immunisation annex and the increasing needs across the 3 operational priorities.

Through this annex, the IFRC-wide appeal now integrates a new Vaccination pillar under the Operational Priority 1 (Sustaining Health and WASH). This new pillar identifies the five areas of work which describe the IFRC network’s involvement in the immunisation efforts.

Emergency Use Authorization and licensing of COVID-19 vaccines by regulatory authorities and WHO has given hope that an end to the pandemic’s acute phase is within reach. To realize these vaccines’ full potential, they must be distributed in an equitable manner that prioritizes health care workers, front line responders (including Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers) and high-risk groups.

Building trust, ensuring vaccines reach the most vulnerable, and engaging communities in a two-way dialogue to ensure they have accurate information and relevant tools to protect themselves are essential elements in the Red Cross and Red Crescent’s contribution to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers, community health workers and leaders play a crucial role in reaching otherwise inaccessible and disenfranchised populations and providing life-saving services adapted to their needs.

Vaccination support efforts urgently need to be resourced as well as those included in the previous emergency appeal. Hence, the IFRC is seeking an additional CHF 100 million to support Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies in their immunisation efforts, thus increasing the current funding requirement to CHF 1.9 billion IFRC-wide, of which CHF 550 million is mobilised by the IFRC Emergency Appeal in support of National Societies.