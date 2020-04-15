COVID-19 Response: Guidance on Country Dialogue and Human Rights

(PDF | 258.33 KB | Question and Answers: Supporting Countries and Grants during the COVID-19)

The Global Fund has published new guidance on country dialogue and on human rights for countries responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Country dialogue

The Global Fund is committed to ensuring that input from those closest to and living with HIV, tuberculosis and malaria are included in every funding request to the Global Fund. Their input is critical to ensuring that programs are effective and designed to help those most impacted.

Inclusive country dialogue and the engagement of civil society, communities, and key and vulnerable populations in the development of funding requests remains a requirement for receiving financing from the Global Fund.

To help ensure that these vital processes continue, the Global Fund has published new guidance on how to host a virtual dialogue that is inclusive and transparent:

Virtual Inclusive Dialogue

download in English

The guidance note includes:

Tips and tools for a virtual country dialogue

Points to consider when choosing tools and platforms

A case study on virtual consultation done well

Guidance on repurposing Country Coordinating Mechanism funds for supporting virtual country dialogue

Additional information is available in our questions and answers document:

Question and Answers: Supporting Countries and Grants during the COVID-19

download in English

Human rights

A rights-based and gender-responsive approach will enable countries to best respond to COVID-19, including in the context of the ongoing epidemics of HIV, TB and malaria.

The Global Fund, committed to human rights and gender equality, has published new guidance on human rights in the time of the pandemic:

Human Rights in Times of COVID-19

download in English

The guidance note covers: