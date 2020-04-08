COVID-19 response: Considerations for Children and Adults with Disabilities [EN/UK]

What we need to know:

People experiencing social disadvantage and marginalization are known to be disproportionately impacted by ill-health. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, persons with disabilities may have increased risk for exposure, complications, and death as:

• Persons with disabilities are disproportionately represented among older populations, who are known to be at increased risk in the COVID-19 pandemic. It is estimated that more than 46% of the world’s population of people over age 60 have disabilities

• Children and adults with disabilities may have underlying health conditions that increase their risk of serious complications from COVID-19

• Persons with disabilities are disproportionately represented among the world’s people living in poverty. It has been identified that the impacts of COVID-19 are likely to be worse for people in lower socio-economic groups

However, while facing increased risk, men, women, boys and girls with disabilities also face obstacles to accessing prevention and response measures, as we have learned from previous experience5 :

• Limited availability of disaggregated data results in an inability of surveillance systems to determine the impact on people with disabilities

• Inaccessible information and communication mean that persons with hearing, visual, intellectual or physical disabilities may not receive key information about prevention and assistance

• Persons with disabilities face barriers to accessing essential health services and WASH facilities due to environmental barriers; lack of accessible public transit systems; limited capacity of health workers to communicate and work with persons with disabilities; and high costs of health care, exacerbated in some contexts by more limited access to insurance

• Girls and boys with disabilities may be at risk of exclusion from education if remote/ distance learning programmes are not accessible or they do not have assistive devicesto allow participation and accommodate learning needs

• Persons with disabilities can be disproportionately impacted by interrupted home, community and social services and supports, including personal assistance

• Quarantine, health facilities and transport established as part of the COVID-19 response may fail to cater to the requirements of children and adults with disabilities, including with regards to accessibility

• Prejudices, stigma, and discrimination against people with disabilities, including misconceptions that people with disabilities cannot contribute to the outbreak response or make their own decisions.

• In health emergencies, people with disabilities may be less likely to be prioritized in resource allocation and priority setting