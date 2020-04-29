COVID 19 Relief Action: Report #1: Overview of Actions taken by Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (BTCF)

Worldwide (BTCF)- Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic relief actions taken by Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (BTCF) in 29 countries and regions worldwide as of 20 April, 2020.

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has reached 210 countries and regions,with 2,245,872 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 152,707 deaths.

The United States of America has the highest number of confirmed cases with 695,353 cases and 32,427 deaths, followed by Spain with 191,726 confirmed cases and 23,227 deaths.

As COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world, many of our most vulnerable communities, including jobless, elderly, undocumented, refugees and more, are faced with food insecurity, loss of income and lack of hygiene and protective equipment. BTCF aims to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on these communities through material and financial aid, food security, hygiene education, and psychosocial support.

BTCF has been established since 1966, by Dharma Master Cheng Yen, with the aspiration to relieve pain and suffering of those in need. Now an international non-profit humanitarian organization, BTCF chapters work alongside local, national and international partners to understand and support the needs of individual communities.

During the pandemic, BTCF is providing short term supplies and financial aid for COVID-19 affected communities in lockdown, hygiene education and donation of medical supplies and PPE to front-line responders and medical professionals. More than 9 million sets of medical packs including masks, PPE, sanitizers, gloves, surgical coverings have been distributed. More supplies and PPE are also in transit for the following 48 countries/regions: Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Benin, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, El Salvador, Germany, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Iraq, Laos, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mexico, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, North Korea, Norway, Paraguay, Portugal, Republic of Sierra Leone, Senegal, Spain, South Sudan, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, Vietnam, and Zambia.

As lockdowns are lifted, BTCF plans to provide mid-term to long-term support for various communities affected by COVID-19 by working with both local and international partners.

For more information, please visit: www.tzuchi.us