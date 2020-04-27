World + 13 more
COVID-19 Relief Action Report #1: Activities as of 16th April, 2020
Worldwide (BTCF)- The following report summarizes cloth masks made by Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (BTCF) worldwide in effort to combat COVID-19 as of April 16.
As COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly worldwide, with 1,991,562 confirmed cases and 130,885 deaths as of April 16, there is increasing pressure on the public to access face masks. BTCF chapters worldwide initiated to make cloth masks for vulnerable communities.
Summary
Over 4500 BTCF volunteers in Brazil, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taipei, Turkey, UK, USA, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe supported the campaign to make cloth masks for the community
An estimate of over 197,800 cloth masks made and delivered to various communities, hospitals and partner organisations
