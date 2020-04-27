COVID-19 Relief Action Report #1: Activities as of 16th April, 2020

Worldwide (BTCF)- The following report summarizes cloth masks made by Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (BTCF) worldwide in effort to combat COVID-19 as of April 16.

As COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly worldwide, with 1,991,562 confirmed cases and 130,885 deaths as of April 16, there is increasing pressure on the public to access face masks. BTCF chapters worldwide initiated to make cloth masks for vulnerable communities.

Summary