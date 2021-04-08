COVID-19: Protracted Crises, Worsening Inequalities - Indirect Negative Health Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Protracted Crises

Summary

Some early warnings on the negative indirect health impacts of Covid-19, including modelling studies, have been published over the last 12 months.12 Emerging patterns show that Covid-19 is worsening existing inequalities, particularly where there are social and economic disparities, and is resulting in an excess burden of disease.34 However, overall, data is lacking on the indirect health impacts, particularly in areas of protracted crisis. Moreover, although we can make predictions, it is anticipated that some indirect health impacts of the pandemic will not be apparent for many years.

In 2021, 235 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection, according to UN OCHA, an increase from 168 million in 2020.

Based on the literature review and research undertaken for this report, the following areas have been identified as key areas where the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted health:

Disruption of established vaccination campaigns and programs, with increased risk of outbreaks of vaccine preventable diseases including tuberculosis (TB), HIV and malaria Negative impacts on child and maternal health Worsening sexual and gender-based violence Negative impacts on mental health Exacerbation of existing barriers to healthcare, including access and provision

Studies focusing on low- and middle-income settings suggest: