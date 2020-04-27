COVID-19: Private Sector’s Role in Times of Crisis - RSIS Commentary No. 051 (26 March 2020)

By Christopher Chen

SYNOPSIS

While people usually rely on the state in times of crisis, the scale and significance of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitates a more inclusive global response. Can the private sector step in to fill existing gaps in the current response?

COMMENTARY

With COVID-19 showing no signs of abating, the rapid spread of the disease is placing considerable strain on global systems and processes. As a result, populations are heavily scrutinising governmental efforts to manage the pandemic.

With the severity and scale of the outbreak, dealing with this crisis requires the combined efforts of multiple stakeholders. The private sector can play a vital role in supporting the state to manage this outbreak.

Private Sector Contributions

Private sector involvement in humanitarian and health crises is not a new phenomenon. In the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, pharmaceutical company Pfizer provided US$10 million in financial aid and $25 million worth of medicine to relief organisations and affected populations.

More recently, during the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Western Africa, global businesses contributed $300 million to the global response. Indeed, the private sector has almost always been willing to provide in-kind and cash donations in times of crisis.

However, the impact of COVID-19 is on a much larger scale as compared to previous outbreaks. It is not geographically isolated, with the disease spreading to 187 countries worldwide since the first case was reported in December last year. The scale and reach of the disease have created a global supply chain crisis, with many countries facing shortages in medical equipment such as surgical masks and ventilators. In this context, the private sector is stepping up efforts to manage the pandemic.

Companies are repurposing their factories and leveraging on their comparative advantages and resources to help plug gaps in the medical supply chain. For instance, gaming hardware company Razer Inc. is devoting some of its manufacturing lines to produce surgical masks and will look to donate up to one million masks to healthcare professionals around the world.

Luxury goods company LVMH recently announced that it would be converting some of its fragrance-production factories into hand-sanitiser plants. Longer-term solutions such as vaccines require more investment and time to develop.

However, as the examples above demonstrate, private sector input can help meet the short-term needs of frontline health workers. It also demonstrates how all companies, not just those in the healthcare industry, are doing their part to address COVID-19 problems.