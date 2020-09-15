COVID-19 Pandemic Six Month Update: Reporting timeframe: 31 January - 31 July 2020

The IFRC COVID-19 emergency response operation is a global response of individual domestic responses. The IFRC network comprises 192 member Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies, responding to the local needs of those affected by COVID19 in their own countries, based on their respective mandates and COVID-19 National Society Response Plans. They are supported by the membership and by the IFRC Secretariat, in a Federation-wide approach.

The Federation-wide CHF 1.9 billion appeal laid out the broad support needs, and this update reports on the progress in executing this plan over the first 6 months. The structure starts with a birds-eye view and then zooms in, looking first at what has been accomplished from the Federation-wide perspective. Next, it looks to the progress of IFRC Secretariat support, first globally, then regionally, including country-level National Society response highlights. Finally, the Validated Financial Report provides information on the level of donor response, income, budgets, and registered expenditure at the end of the July 2020 reporting period, disaggregated by country, regional and thematic level.