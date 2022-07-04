COVID-19 pandemic response in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region

Abdinasir Abubakar, Wasiq Khan, Hala Abou El Naja, Lubna Al Ariqi, Victoria D Bélorgeot, Stephanie J Hauck

Summary box

SARS-CoV-2 pandemic control is complex and challenging in the Eastern Mediterranean Region due to protracted conflicts, restricted inter-regional access, low availability of resources, inadequate health systems and limited political commitment.

Coordinated efforts manifested through “whole of government, whole of society” approaches are key to pandemic control. In EMR, such efforts are underway, including regional incident management systems, elaborate blueprints and roadmaps, and ministerial groups, all of which empower policymakers to share best practices and identify gaps in preparedness and response

Improving access to information, data, laboratory capacity and expertise, and support for genomic sequencing are critical to address changing dynamics of pandemics such as variations in the SARS-CoV-2 genome.