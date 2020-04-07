World
COVID-19 Pandemic in Locations with a Humanitarian Response
Screenshot(s) of the interactive content as of 7 Apr 2020
This visual shows the number of confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in locations with Humanitarian Response Plans, Regional Refugee Response Plans or other types of plans. The COVID-19 data is sourced from the World Health Organization (WHO). The full list of countries can be found in the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.