COVID-19 pandemic drives global increase in humanitarian food assistance needs (Global Food Security Alert May 28, 2020)

Poor households’ access to income remains constrained despite easing of movement restrictions in several countries

FEWS NET is monitoring the multiple impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on acute food insecurity in monitored countries. The following Global Food Security Alerts are a part of a monthly series that aim to provide an update of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on acute food insecurity across FEWS NET geographies, highlighting countries of greatest concern.

Summary

The COVID-19 pandemic, and measures taken to suppress its spread, have driven an increase in the scale and severity of acute food insecurity across the globe. While some nations eased containment measures over the past month, many restrictions remain in place. These restrictions, alongside broader economic contraction at the micro and macro levels, continue to limit poor households’ access to food and cash income. FEWS NET estimates that, in 2020, 90 to 100 million people will be in need of humanitarian food assistance across its 29 presence and remotely monitored countries.

Status of the pandemic

The World Health Organization estimates that between February 28 and May 27, 2020, there were 55,027 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,628 associated deaths in the 29 countries that FEWS NET monitors. Due to low testing, cases are likely underestimated across FEWS NET’s regions; recent research by the UK Research Council and Partnership for Evidence Based Response suggests the true number of COVID-19 cases in Africa is likely eight times higher than reported.

Over roughly the next 12 months, modeling by the Center for Molecular Medicine and Infectious Diseases and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine suggests the number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases will range between 5,000 and 15,000 per 1 million people in FEWS NET’s countries for which a projection was done. Given the high prevalence of endemic diseases and illnesses that already compromise the immune system (such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and dengue fever), populations are at risk of more severe COVID-19 symptoms. The seasonal prevalence of malaria (and dengue fever in Central America and the Caribbean) is expected to be at peak levels during the ongoing gu/long rains season over the Horn of Africa, the first rainy season in Central America and the Caribbean, and the June to September rainy season in West Africa and unimodal East Africa.