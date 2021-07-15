COVID-19: Over 3 million vaccines doses shared via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Following new offers of assistance from EU Member States to countries in need, the Commission has so far supported the sharing of over 3 million COVID-19 vaccines with countries outside of the EU through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

The Commission coordinates the delivery and finances up to 75% of the costs for transporting the assistance.

Janez** Lenarčič**, Commissioner for Crisis Management said: "*EU Member States continue to support global vaccination efforts. 3 million vaccines have already been facilitated via the European Civil Protection Mechanism. I thank all countries for showing their solidarity. Vaccination for all is essential to beat this global pandemic.*"

Currently the EU is supporting the delivery of the following offers via the European Civil Protection Mechanism:

Albania: 250,000 doses from Denmark and 30,000 from Latvia

Bhutan: 129,000 vaccine doses from Denmark and 10,000 doses from Croatia

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 250,000 doses from Denmark

Kosovo: 250,000 doses from Denmark

North Macedonia: 250,000 doses from Denmark

Taiwan: 10,000 doses from Slovakia

Tunisia: 50,400 doses from Latvia

Ukraine: 500,000 doses from Denmark and 100,800 doses from Romania.

The following offers have already been delivered via the European Civil Protection Mechanism:

Albania: 100,000 doses shared by Greece

Bhutan: 121,900 vaccine doses delivered from Denmark

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 120,000 doses delivered from Greece

Cabo Verde: 150,150 doses shared by the Netherlands

Kosovo: 182,900 vaccines doses delivered from Norway

Moldova: 405,600 vaccine doses shared by Romania

North Macedonia: 100,000 doses delivered from Greece

Serbia: 50,400 doses shared by Romania

Suriname: 156,000 doses shared by the Netherlands.

Since the start of the pandemic, the EU has also supported the delivery of various in-kind help. The EU Member States, via the European Civil Protection Mechanism, have delivered millions of masks, protective suits, disinfectants, and other support such as ambulances and ventilators to help the global fight against COVID-19.

Background

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism is one of the tools that has been instrumental in providing support to countries requesting assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the Mechanism, the EU helps coordinate and finance the delivery of vaccines, medical and protective equipment and other material across Europe and the world, to countries that seek assistance.

To date, EU Member States have pledged over 159 million vaccines doses with countries outside the EU via Covax, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism or bilaterally.