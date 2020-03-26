COVID-19 Outbreak - Revised Emergency Appeal n° MDR00005

Federation-wide introduction

The IFRC is appealing for 550 million Swiss francs (566 million US dollars) to support National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in health care, prepositioning of goods, risk communication, lessons learned from global network of local responders, cash grants for families, and mitigating impacts of large outbreaks). Out of the 550 million Swiss francs, 150 million Swiss francs is for IFRC to support National Societies in need, while the remaining 400 million Swiss francs will be raised by National Societies domestically.

The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented in recent history. It is both a public health crisis, and a humanitarian crisis that is impacting the lives, health and livelihoods of people around the world. The potential impact of COVID-19 on the world’s most vulnerable people already affected by displacement, conflict, natural disasters and climate change makes it the most urgent threat of our times.

The IFRC and its 192-member Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies stand in solidarity with these people.

We are front-line community responders to this pandemic worldwide. With more than 160’000 local offices and over 13 million highly trusted volunteers and staff, we are uniquely placed to support people and their communities to prepare for and respond to this global emergency. Combining expertise as health and humanitarian actors that work in their own communities, the IFRC and its members offer a global outlook and tools, combined with a local presence and domestic response in all regions of the world. The data presented below shows the current activities and budgets of the National Societies collected to date.