COVID-19 Outbreak Operations update #11 - Emergency appeal n° MDR00005 (17 April 2020)

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

The Revised Emergency Appeal (26 March 2020) is available here.

The Emergency Plans of Actions for COVID-19 operation are available here.

Red Cross and Red Crescent activities globally

Health and Care

IFRC emergency health continues to provide technical and operational guidance to NS and regions through the provision of guidance documents, as well as through online meetings to address specific challenges. IFRC emergency health has developed evidence-based guidance for best practices and minimum standards for the use of reusable cloth face masks by the general public. This approach aims to reduce potential harm caused by cloth masks without minimum standards, and to increase their potential public health impact as barriers that may contribute to reducing the spread of the virus. With support from National Societies, the Health and Care department is compiling a comprehensive database of Frequently Asked Questions which will be part of phase one of the Health Help Desk. The Help Desk will be hosted by the Global Disaster Preparedness Centre; its development is well underway with anticipated launch on 20 April.