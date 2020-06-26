COVID-19 outbreak: Operational update #17 - Emergency appeal n° MDRCOVID19 (26 June 2020)

Operational Update

The Revised Emergency Appeal (28 May 2020) is available here.

Red Cross and Red Crescent activities globally

Health and Care

The health and care team participated in a contact tracing consultation with global partners, with an aim to better position NS and clarify the role of NS volunteers in contact tracing at the community level. Effective and sustainable contact tracing is emerging as a key area for investment globally. At global level support to regional offices and national societies on implementation strategies and assessment processes for CBS (specifically MENA and NSs in AP region). Consultations with WHO during revision process of COVID-19 suspect case and community case definitions. Development of updated contact tracing IFRC guidance following consultations to be re-shared with the membership. Ongoing risk analysis.