COVID-19 outbreak: Operational update #16 reporting date - Emergency appeal n° MDR COVID19 (12 June 2020)

Operational Update

The Revised Emergency Appeal (28 May 2020) is available here. The Emergency Plans of Actions for COVID-19 operation are available here.

Health and Care

The Health and Care team continues to provide technical and coordination support to National Societies and IFRC Regions. This week the IFRC participated in a global technical consultation on contact tracing, which included representatives from Ministries of Health, UN bodies, and other technical experts. The Health and Care team is also supporting the development of consistent community case definitions for COVID-19, recognising that the illness extends beyond respiratory symptoms. The development and validation of a consistent interagency community case definition will support community-based surveillance, in addition to other community-based health activities related to COVID-19. Work is ongoing to support adaptation of expected and ongoing responses to other emergencies to account for the pandemic’s impacts and to reduce the likelihood of transmission in other emergencies. This includes the newly emerged 11th outbreak of Ebola virus disease in DRC, and adaptation of responses to heat waves. The health help desk continues to draw contributions of resources, tools and learning opportunities from National Societies, allowing it to grow as a platform for knowledge management and sharing.