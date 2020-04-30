COVID-19 outbreak: Operational update #13 (1 May 2020)

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Red Cross and Red Crescent activities globally

Health and Care

The IFRC COVID-19 Health Help Desk for National Societies was operational for its first week; resources were updated and the desk received its first email requests for support. A survey was sent out to Regions and to the Emergency Health Technical Working Group (to be shared with cluster offices and National Societies), with the goal of better understanding Membership priority needs in terms of trainings, webinars, and other global-level support. In an initiative led by MENA health colleagues, the Geneva health team is putting together a ‘health glossary of terms’ with the goal of standardizing health terminology globally in to ensure consistency and quality in planning and reporting. The draft document was shared with regional health teams to ensure a global perspective is represented; the document will be finalized and disseminated in the next reporting period. A guidance note was prepared regarding epidemic ‘waves’ and the role of sustained public health measures to guide IFRC and NS policies and approaches over the coming weeks and months.