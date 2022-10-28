COVID-19 Outbreak 30-month update

STRUCTURE OF THIS REPORT

The IFRC COVID-19 response operation is a global response composed of individual domestic responses. The IFRC network comprises 192-member Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, responding to the local needs of those affected by COVID-19 in their own countries based on their respective mandates and COVID-19 National Society Response Plans. They are supported by the membership and the IFRC Secretariat in a Federation-wide approach.

The Revised Federation-wide appeal laid out the broad support needs. This update reports on the progress in executing this plan since the last operations update. The 30-month report is the penultimate report of the operation. The final report will be issued in April 2023. From 2023 onwards, COVID-19 activities and legacy actions from this operation will be incorporated into the unified country plans of the IFRC Secretariat and National Societies.

How to read this report: The structure starts with a birds-eye-view, then zooms in, looking first at what has been accomplished from the Federation-wide perspective. Next, it looks at the IFRC Secretariat's progress, first globally, then regionally, including country-level National Society response highlights. This report also includes five featured stories from each region, looking into experiences from different National Societies.

Finally, the interim Financial Report provides information on donor response, income, budgets, and registered expenditure at the end of the August 2022 reporting period, disaggregated by country, regional and thematic level.

COVID-19

Federation-wide Overview

The pandemic is not over, the virus is still circulating, causing deaths and other devastating impacts. 30 months ago, we started our response with a mission to protect lives and livelihoods. Today, the IFRC network continues to support people affected by the pandemic by providing health related services, socio-economic support as well as investing in preparedness and strengthening their capacity to response.

In the recent Federation-wide data collection we received submissions of 95 National Societies. The number of submissions is slightly less than previous data collections as some 20 National Societies have either received no further funding or concluded their COVID-19 response related activities.

National Societies usually report their financial data in their local currency. As we consolidate figures, we convert all currencies reported into Swiss Francs. In this update, and due to a major decrease in the Euro to CHF exchange rate, financial figures have noticeably dropped in their CHF equivalent, particularly in the Europe region where most of National Societies submit their financial data in Euros.

This report is the seventh edition of the COVID-19 Federation-wide overview. Financial and operational data is as of 12 September 2022. Data on each National Society, disaggregated data and more details collected through recent round of data collection could be accessed through the COVID-19 Indicator Tracking Tool dashboard in GO platform.