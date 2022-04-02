World
COVID-19 Outbreak 24-month update
COVID-19
Federation-wide Overview
24 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we have reached over 950 million people directly or indirectly through risk communication and community engagement. It’s not only the big figures that matter, but our accountability towards the people we serve. Our RCRC network has collected 1.7 million feedbacks from their communities through different mechanisms. This is our promise: to put communities and their needs at the center of what we do.
This report is the sixth edition of the COVID-19 Federation-wide overview. Financial and operational data is as of 24 February 2022. Data on each National Society, disaggregated data and more details collected through recent round of data collection could be accessed through the COVID-19 Indicator Tracking Tool dashboard in GO platform.
In this round of data collection, we received information from several National Societies that they have concluded their COVID-19 operations and some that have not received further funding. At the same time, several National Societies are just starting to get involved in their national COVID-19 vaccination plan.
Data Limitations
Missing data and breakdowns: National Societies have diverse data collection systems and processes that may not perfectly align with the standardized indicators set by the COVID-19 operational response framework. Data may not be available for some indicators, for some National Societies. This may lead to inconsistencies across different reporting tools.
Disaggregation by sex /age and further data breakdowns are particularly challenging to report on and not every National Society is able to report the breakdowns. Therefore, sum of breakdowns does not necessarily amount to overall totals.
National Societies are not required to give full income and expenditure breakdowns, so the number of reporting National Societies might not be consistent across the different sections of this summary.
Reporting bias: The data informing this Federation-wide overview is self-reported by each National Society (or its designated support entity) and may be subject to reporting bias.
Reporting timeframe and data coverage: This report is cumulative. There are instances when National Societies have revised their initially reported figures downwards as activities or financials are re-categorized or if prior reporting errors have been identified.
“Point-in-time” indicators are as of a certain date and provide a snapshot of the financial sustainability position of each National Society.
The COVID-19 Federation-wide financial overview is an important tool for global reporting and fast operational decision-making. However, it is not intended to replace formal financial reporting. Due to different reporting periods and processes, there may be some differences between formal financial reporting and numbers reported in this overview. Exchange rate fluctuations also affect financial reporting.
If a National Society has not reported in the current reporting round, or their submission is not validated, the data from the prior approved submission is carried forward.
Global Results and data quality: In order to draw a global picture, different levels and types of activities are consolidated. This should be interpreted accordingly and read with the standardized indicator definitions and technical guidelines which are continuously developed. In this regard, please note:
Risk Communication and Community Engagement: data collected through the RCCE indicator includes both direct and indirect reach (disaggregated numbers are available). Counting people reached indirectly through RCCE is complex, usually based on estimations, and risks double counting individuals.
Community preparedness, response and disaster risk reduction measures: like RCCE, this indicator includes both direct and indirect reach and risks double counting individuals.
