COVID-19 Outbreak 24-month update

COVID-19

Federation-wide Overview

24 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we have reached over 950 million people directly or indirectly through risk communication and community engagement. It’s not only the big figures that matter, but our accountability towards the people we serve. Our RCRC network has collected 1.7 million feedbacks from their communities through different mechanisms. This is our promise: to put communities and their needs at the center of what we do.

This report is the sixth edition of the COVID-19 Federation-wide overview. Financial and operational data is as of 24 February 2022. Data on each National Society, disaggregated data and more details collected through recent round of data collection could be accessed through the COVID-19 Indicator Tracking Tool dashboard in GO platform.

In this round of data collection, we received information from several National Societies that they have concluded their COVID-19 operations and some that have not received further funding. At the same time, several National Societies are just starting to get involved in their national COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Data Limitations