COVID-19 Outbreak 24-month update

COVID-19

Federation-wide Overview

20 months have passed since most of us walked onto an unexplored path, experiencing one of the most challenging pandemics in a century. From the onset, our National Societies responded to the pandemic and continue to do so. In January 2020, the IFRC launched its emergency appeal for global work across three operational priorities: sustaining health and WASH, addressing socio-economic impact of the pandemic, and strengthening National Societies. The Federation-wide approach for operational monitoring was introduced in May 2020 to ensure accountability and transparency across the network.

This report is the fifth edition of the COVID-19 Federation-wide overview. Financial and operational data is as of 08 November 2021. Data on each National Society, disaggregated data and more details collected through recent round of data collection can be accessed through COVID-19 Indicator Tracking Tool dashboard.

For this data collection, we reviewed indicators to simplify the reporting while ensuring a comprehensive monitoring of the response, well aligned with the pandemic's development.

Data Limitations