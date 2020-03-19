COVID-19 Operational Update #7

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

The Emergency Plans of Actions for COVID-19 operation are available here.

Red Cross and Red Crescent activities globally Health (including MHPSS)

The IFRC, in close collaboration with global and local health partners, is continuing to provide risk assessment and guidance to support National Societies to implement high-quality, effective and appropriate epidemic response, social support and epidemic impact mitigation activities. In the last week, along with various National Societies and external partners, IFRC attended a webinar which focused on sharing experiences between countries and organizations working in prehospital and intensive care service provision. IFRC is coordinating various internal thematic groups (e.g. Quarantine and emergency medical services (EMS)) which allow regions and National Societies to share experiences, discuss challenges and share resources. In addition, IFRC Geneva is working with regions to map out clinical and prehospital services currently being provided by National Societies.

Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE)

IFRC, in coordination with UNICEF and WHO, finalized the global RCCE response strategy which defines recommended activities for four scenarios. New guidance, tools and material are being produced, in close coordination with all regions, with emphasis on community action and ownership for embracing public health measures, motivating social solidarity and responsibility to slow down the epidemic, alleviate stretched health systems, and protect the most vulnerable. IFRC is also leading the roll out of community feedback systems (including online platforms) to gather community perceptions and insights (rumours, believes, concerns and suggestions) that can inform public health measures and community engagement strategies. This online table has all available RCCE resources and will be updated regularly with new content and links.

Business Continuity Plans (BCPs)

Business continuity plans are continuing to be adapted due to the changing situation. Further analysis is underway to assess how restrictions are affecting other operations globally, while constant support is provided to National Societies, especially those that provide emergency medical services, to guarantee continued service provision.

Global Rapid Response

Travel restrictions in several countries are impacting surge deployments globally. In response, remote support is being provided, with guidance being developed to ensure continued effective support. Additional adaptations include identifying support from National Societies in neighbouring countries who have not introduced travel restriction, and reassigning IFRC personnel in other position to support COVID-19.

Communications

Communications on COVID-19 is focused on promoting Red Cross Red Crescent response, supporting National Societies communications, and addressing misinformation and stigma. Media statements the COVID-19 response are available here.

Key messages and a list of spokespersons are updated/shared regularly within IFRC, with ICRC and with National Society communication focal points. Media interest and coverage of Red Cross Red Crescent response remains high. Cross media assets for all National Societies have been created and are communicated across all IFRC social platforms, as part of the collective risk communication effort, to help our audiences understand ways to protect themselves and their loved ones, as well as showing the different aspects of the Red Cross Red Crescent response.

A new set of infographics reflect our call for action for people to learn, act and help. Social media highlights including: Twitter, TikTok videos, WEF Interview with IFRC Director of Health. Facebook: #StayHome Be there for your loved ones, Instagram: #StayHome Wash your hands, LinkedIn #StayHome Wash your hands

Supply Chain

A team composed of a medical logistics coordinator and a surge supply chain coordinator, together with the Logistics Procurement and Supply Chain Management team (LPSCM) in Geneva continue leading global supply chain coordination with external stakeholders, to ensure consistency and potential reallocation of supplies, as well as supporting preparedness activities among the logistics hubs and Operational LPSCM units.