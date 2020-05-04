World + 5 more
COVID-19: Older people at risk but resilient
Colonel Tom Moore, the 99-year-old World War II veteran who recently raised nearly US$15.6 million by completing 100 lengths of his backyard with the help of his walker, has already become a legendary figure in the response to COVID-19.
Moore also represents the resilience and commitment of so many older people to not only fight the pandemic but to help others.
