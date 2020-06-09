Covid-19 Notes on Midwives - An ICMHD Health Policy Contribution

MIDWIVES AND THE COVID-19 CHALLENGE

The COVID-19 pandemic has become one of the most important threats to global health the modern world has ever seen. As countries work to prevent or delay the further spread of COVID-19, the health and wellbeing of healthcare workers must always be given high priority.

Midwives are an essential, but all-too often forgotten human resource in healthcare systems.

Midwives help with most of the 130 million deliveries (1) that occur every year in the world, and the contact they have with women and their babies is vital to the continuity of care and the building of a life course approach to health. Unfortunately, many midwifery education and training programs have been temporarily shelved as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, just at a time when quality midwifery services are most needed. These Notes have been prepared to help national and local authorities, and midwifery organizations in planning midwifery services at a time of COVID-19.

MIDWIVES AND COVID-19 PREVENTION

The life-saving support midwives provide during pregnancy and delivery presents unique opportunities for promoting COVID-19 prevention. It is nevertheless also a time and place where midwives themselves are at risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Initial data suggest COVID-19 is not present in umbilical cord blood, or vaginal fluid/mucosa (2-7), but every precaution must nevertheless be taken to protect midwives