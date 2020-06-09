Covid-19 Notes on Humanitarian Crises - An ICMHD Health Policy Contribution

COVID-19 AND HUMANITARIAN CRISES

Countries everywhere are taking urgent steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and delay the pandemic’s growth until a vaccine and/or a treatment becomes available. The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 disease is nevertheless moving rapidly, and few countries are likely to be spared. Tragically the pandemic is occurring at the same time as the world is confronted by another crisis, namely the massive forced displacement of 71 million women, men, children and elderly people by conflicts that also raze cities and destroy health and social systems. Forced displacement is always an abuse of human rights and the right to health. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, is presenting humanitarian organizations, governments, and millions of women, men, children, elderly and disabled people caught up in conflicts, with even greater health and human rights challenges.

These Guidance Notes are intended for a wide audience of stakeholders, be they host and donor governments, national and local authorities, humanitarian relief and development organizations, or civil society.

COVID-19

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a virus of recent origin (SARS-CoV-2). The virus is shed through droplets that are expelled when people who are infected with the virus cough and/or sneeze without covering their nose and/or mouth. Medical scientists are calling on people to (a) maintain a “safe” social distance between each other, (b) avoid touching surfaces that SARS-CoV-2 droplets may have fallen on, and that have not been disinfected, (c) wash hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based hand disinfectant, (d) cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

REFUGEES AND INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS

The United Nations estimates that over 37,000 people are being uprooted and forced to leave their homes, communities and countries every day. Almost two thirds of them are women, children and adolescents. All of them are losing family and relatives in the context of widespread violence and intentional injuries. They are also losing homes, belongings, and becoming asylum seekers and refugees if they manage to escape to other countries. When they do not manage to cross borders, they are internally displaced persons (IDPs). Refugees and IDPs face a range of common challenges. Families are split up, children and elderly people are often separated from close relatives and friends, and women and girls, are placed in danger’s way of rape, sexual exploitation and abuse. All of them also go on to have poor access to food, water, sanitation, privacy and quality health care.